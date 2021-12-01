Brownsville PD asks public to identify theft suspects

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police Detectives are asking the public for help in identifying and locating two individuals wanted for theft.

On Nov. 17, a man and a woman took several packages from a residence at the 1400 block of Brownfield. The incident occurred at 3:40 p.m., according to a post by Brownsville PD.

The victim was able to provide video and pictures of the individuals and the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 – TIPS (8477).

Providing information could lead to a cash reward. All calls remain anonymous.