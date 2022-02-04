BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying several subjects of interest in a theft.

The theft occurred at a Goodwill store located at 1765 Ruben M. Torres Blvd., according to a post by Brownsville PD.

The individuals approach the store in a white SUV and take items at the back door and donation box, the post stated.

Video shows the individuals committing the theft, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) – 546 – TIPS (8477.) All calls remain anonymous.

Information provided could lead to a cash reward.