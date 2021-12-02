Brownsville PD asks public to identify theft suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying and locating individuals wanted for theft.

On Oct. 23, a woman dropped her wallet at the gas pumps at Sam’s Club. Shortly after, a black SUV pulled up and noticed the wallet on the ground, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

After having a brief conversation, the suspect picked up the wallet and placed it inside the black SUV.





Anyone with information is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 TIPS (8477).

Information provided could lead to a cash reward. All calls remain anonymous.