Brownsville PD asks public to identify theft suspect

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a man who has stolen from a drive-thru store on several occasions.

Video shows the man entering the Drive-Thru Express Grocery store located at Esperanza and Southmost, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

The man has taken merchandise and a tip jar from the store several times, the post states.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 – TIPS (8477). All calls remain anonymous.

Information provided could lead to a cash reward.