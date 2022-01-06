Brownsville PD asks public to identify attempted burglary suspects

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying several attempted burglary suspects.

The individuals are persons of interest in several attempted burglaries of motor vehicles, a post by Brownsville PD states.

The first group was captured on surveillance video on Nov. 20. The second group was captured on video on Jan. 6.

The suspects in both videos were attempting to burglarize vehicles in the Villa De Los Pinos subdivision, the post stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546-TIPS (8477).

Information provided could lead to a cash reward. All calls remain anonymous.