Brownsville PD asks public to help find stolen motorcycle

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public to help find a stolen motorcycle.

The motorcycle was stolen after the owner walked away due to mechanical problems, when the owner went back to the motorcycle 30 minutes later, it was gone.

The red and white 1965 motorcycle was stolen on Sunday, June 27 near the 100 block of Billy Mitchell Boulevard.

Tips or information provided to authorities could earn a cash reward. All tips remain anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546- 8477 or submit a tip by clicking here.