Brownsville PD asks public to be patient as city recovers from heavy rainfall

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department has asked the public to be patient as they respond to the aftermath of heavy rainfall from Friday.

Brownsville PD asked the public to be patient as they reach those affected by flooding Saturday.

We truly understand the severity of the problems that were caused by a major weather event. We understand many people are stranded and in need of help.

Partnered with the Brownville Fire Department and PUB, Brownsville PD is continuing to “work hard around the clock” in an attempt to reach everyone that is in need of help.

Many have reported stranded vehicles throughout the city as well as several homes that have been flooded due to high water.

Brownsville PD is aware that many recovery services have also been affected and asks the public to lean on one another.