BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department arrested three people over the weekend for three separate cases of driving while intoxicated.

Officers responded to the intersection of East. 9th Street and East Levee at around 6:20 a.m. for a traffic accident involving a white Jeep, the Brownsville Police Department said in a release.

The release said the white Jeep had struck a parking meter, and when the responding officer approached the vehicle, he noticed John Perris Juarez passed out in the driver’s seat.

The officer could smell the strong odor of alcohol coming from Juarez, the release said.

Juarez was unable to perform the field sobriety test as instructed and kept reaching into his front right pocket throughout the process, officials said.

The officer checked the pocket and found a baggie with cocaine, Brownsville PD said.

Officials said Juarez was transported to the Brownsville City Jail where he was arraigned on Feb. 27.

On Feb. 26, at around 7:00 a.m. officers responded to the intersection of E. Price Road and Paredes Line Road for a person asleep at the wheel of a silver Ford Focus, the release said.

Officials said the responding officers noticed Abraham Buendia Huerta asleep in the driver’s seat, with the vehicle’s engine running, and in gear to drive.

The release said when officers attempted to wake Huerta, the vehicle rolled forward into a marked police unit, but no damage was caused to either vehicle.

Officers conducted a field sobriety test, which Huerta was not able to perform as instructed, the release said.

Huerta was taken to the Brownsville City Jail where he was arraigned on Feb. 27.

Also on Feb. 26, at about 11:00 p.m., officers responded to a major traffic accident at the 900 block of US Highway 77, that involved a red Jeep and a gray Honda, the release said.

Officers made contact with Yvonne Del Castillo, the driver of the gray Honda, who told officers she was coming from “The Bar” and only had two drinks, officials said.

Castillo was then unable to perform the field sobriety test as officers instructed, the release said.

Officers said that when they put Castillo in custody, she told them that she had four drinks.

She was transported to the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned on Feb. 27.

John Perris Juarez was charged with driving while intoxicated and possession of a controlled substance with a bond set at $10,000.

Abraham Buendia Huerta and Yvonne Del Castillo were both charged with driving while intoxicated with a bond set at $5,000 each.