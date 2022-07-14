BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police reported an arrest of four males for criminal mischief, and injury to a child/elderly/disabled person.

Police said Bryan Salinas, 17, Anthony Gianni Vicencio, Gabriel Sebastian Cisneros, 17, and a male juvenile, 16 arrested on Thursday around 5 a.m. at the 3000 block of Boca Chica.

At around 4 a.m. Brownsville Police said their officers responded to the 1100 block of E. Levee in reference to a call of property damage.

The victim said four males in a black Mercedes-Benz threw eggs at the front door of his business. One of the youths then took out an airsoft gun and shot at the front window. The officer placed a lookout for the vehicle.

At around 4:40 a.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Boca Chica Blvd. in reference to a disturbance. The victim said a black Mercedes-Benz pulled up next to him as he walked and began shooting at him with an airsoft gun. He realized he was being struck by plastic pellets and ran to the convince store and called the police.

As the officer was taking the statement, the victim saw the vehicle and pointed it out to the officer. The vehicle was stopped by officers, and Salinas, Vicencio, Cisneros, and the male juvenile were taken into custody.

A plastic Air-Soft gun was located inside the vehicle. Salinas, Cisneros, and Vicencio were transported to the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned on July 14. The male juvenile was referred to Darrel Hester Juvenile Detention Center.

Bryan Salinas:

Criminal Mischief: $500 Bond

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Person: $3,000 Bond

Anthony G. Vicencio:

Criminal Mischief: $500 Bond

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Person: $3,000 Bond

Gabriel S. Cisneros:

Criminal Mischief: $500 Bond

Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Person: $3,000 Bond