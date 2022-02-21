BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police made four separate arrests for driving while intoxicated over the weekend.

Pablo Ramirez, 18, Miguel Angel Tostado-Canales, 52, Mario Arturo Villarreal, 44 and David Alonso Araiza, 39, were each arrested for driving while intoxicated.

On Saturday, Feb. 19, Ramirez was involved in a single-car accident at the 600 block of N. Minnesota Road. He was in possession of a Texas ID that was not his, as well as marijuana. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated, possession of marijuana and fraud use/possession of identifying information.

That same day, Tostado-Canales was involved in a single-car accident at the 2300 block of E. Avenue. His vehicle struck several barriers on the expressway, the post stated. After running a history check, his driving while intoxicated charge was upgraded to driving while intoxicated third or more.

On Sunday, Feb. 20, Villarreal was involved in an accident at the 4600 block of Ruben M. Torres Blvd. Villarreal struck a vehicle and fled the location, before being spotted by officers, the post stated. He was taking into custody and his charge was upgraded to driving while intoxicated second offense.

At 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Araiza was pulled over by officers after they noticed him swerving into other lanes. He was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Their charges are as following:

David Alonso Araiza:

Driving while intoxicated: $5,000 p/r bond

Mario Arturo Villarreal:

Driving while intoxicated, second: $10,000 bond with interlock

Miguel Angel Tostado-Canales:

Driving while intoxicated third or more (third-degree felony): $30,000 bond

Traffic violation: Credit time served

Pablo Ramirez: