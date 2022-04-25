BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police reported a wanted man for aggravated assault suspect was arrested.

According to police on April 22, around 2 p.m. Isaac Gonzalez, 32, and an unidentified male went to a construction area on the 1300 block of Russell Drive.

Police said Gonzalez and the male were trespassing on the property and were asked to leave by three workers at the location.

Authorities reported Gonzalez and the male refused to leave the location. He then brandished a large knife and pointed it toward the three workers. The other male grabbed a sledgehammer and began swinging it at the victims. After a few minutes, Gonzalez and the male left the location.

Brownsville Police located Gonzalez near an open field at the 1300 block of Russell Drive. Gonzalez was detained, and he was positively identified as one of the males that threaten the victims, said police.

Police said Gonzalez was transported to the Brownsville City Jail while the second male has not been located. Gonzalez was arraigned on April 23.

The charge of aggravated assault carries a $10,000 bond.

Gonzalez was charged with three counts of aggravated assault totaling $30,000.