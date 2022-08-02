BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are asking for the public’s help in locating an 80-year-old missing man.

Eusebio Gonzalez was last seen at noon Monday by his residence on La Plaza Drive.

According to Brownsville PD, Gonzalez was going to the store and never returned. The report states he was traveling down La Posada.

Gonzalez is described by police as being five feet 10 inches and 160 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white long sleeve shirt, faded black pants, gray tennis shoes and a black/white Columbia cap.

Anyone with information about Gonzalez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.