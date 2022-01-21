Brownsville PD: 4 people of interest in theft at Goodwill store

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are looking for the identity or whereabouts of four people of interest in a theft.
Police said the theft occurred at the Goodwill store on Ruben M Torres Boulevard on Jan. 13. They said the victim placed her purse on a hanger while she was looking at some items.
Authorities said one of the females reached into the purse and grabbed some money. The second female grabbed the purse and handed it over to a male. He handed the purse over to a third female who walked out with the purse.
Police urge the public to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477 if they have any information on the identity or whereabouts of these subjects.
If the information provided leads to an arrest you could earn a cash reward.
All calls will remain anonymous.