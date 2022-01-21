Brownsville PD: 4 people of interest in theft at Goodwill store

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police are looking for the identity or whereabouts of four people of interest in a theft.

Police said the theft occurred at the Goodwill store on Ruben M Torres Boulevard on Jan. 13. They said the victim placed her purse on a hanger while she was looking at some items.

Courtesy: Brownsville PD

Courtesy: Brownsville PD

Courtesy: Brownsville PD

Courtesy: Brownsville PD

Authorities said one of the females reached into the purse and grabbed some money. The second female grabbed the purse and handed it over to a male. He handed the purse over to a third female who walked out with the purse.

Police urge the public to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477 if they have any information on the identity or whereabouts of these subjects.

If the information provided leads to an arrest you could earn a cash reward.

All calls will remain anonymous.