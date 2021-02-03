Brownsville partners with school district and state for COVID-19 vaccine distribution

BROWNSVILLE, Texas — The city of Brownsville and the Brownsville Independent School District are partnering with the state of Texas to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for residents.

This partnership is leading to the city hosting their first vaccination clinic set for Friday, Feb. 5. A limited amount of doses will be administered, but officials say they are hoping for more doses to be sent.

“Its always going to be a work in progress because you have to look at what the state can actually allocate to us. We purchased enough refrigeration space to be able to allocate up to 30,000 – 40,000 dosages. That’s just part of the story, the other part of the story is getting enough manpower to be able to administer those dosages,” said Dr. Arturo Rodriguez, Public Health Director.

The vaccine clinic is set for Feb. 5 at the Texas Southmost College ITEC Center. Before a vaccine be given residents must first register here and that will be available beginning on Thursday, Feb. 4.

For those without internet access call the Brownsville COVID helpline at 956-394-0012.