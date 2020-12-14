Brownsville Parks and Recreation increases holiday decorations in effort to spread cheer

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — To spread a little more holiday cheer in this difficult year, Brownsville Parks and Recreation has stepped up their Christmas decorations across the city.

“It’s been a hard 2020 and we just wanted to give to the people something they weren’t expecting,” Supervisor Eduardo Ramos said.

Rodriguez has been with the department for nearly 10 years and says around Christmas time, his job feels especially rewarding.

“All the kids (and) family members walking around at night taking pictures, that makes it all worth it,” he said.

This year, the city ramped up its decorations by adding thousands more lights and new figurines.

“The trains, the candy canes, our pump house was never decorated before,” Rodriguez said.

Setup started in November, with maintenance trimming trees and repairing faulty lights..

“It takes a whole teamwork ,from my director giving us the chance to explore new ideas, new setups,” he said. “Everything starts from the top and trickles down to employees.”

Rodriguez says the community’s response is more than he could have hoped for and the attractions are starting to draw people from other cities.

“Once all those lights came up, they started cheering, started running all over the place,” he said. “They were really excited what we did to the park.”

For residents of Brownsville, the department is holding a holiday lights contest, open to submissions until Tuesday, Dec. 15.