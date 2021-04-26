Brownsville park receives grant from National Park Foundation

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) – Palo Alto Battlefield National Historical Park receives new hybrid learning grant from the National Park Foundation.

Palo Alto Battlefield NHP is one of 32 parks and park partners to receive an Open OutDoors for Kids Hybrid Learning grant from the NPF.

The NPF is working in partnership with the National Park Services. Open OutDoors for Kids Hybrid Learning grant is a 1 million dollar program.

This grant will allow Palo Alto Battlefield to develop effective and engaging hybrid distance learning modules. The goal for the program is to meet the needs of students, teachers, schools, and communities during these uncertain times and how lessons learned can be applied in the long-term.

The park will partner with the Brownsville Independent School District to co-create new hybrid learning programs. Grant Funds will pay for transportation to the park for BISD students for field trips.

The NPF and park community continues to stay dedicated to offering new educational opportunities for families and students across the country.

“National parks are America’s largest classrooms, and the National Park Foundation is

committed to helping students, teachers, and families navigate learning during the pandemic and

beyond,” said National Park Foundation President and CEO Will Shafroth.

For more information on the Palo Alto National Historical Park click here.

To learn more about the National Park Foundation efforts to engage students with national parks as classrooms click here.