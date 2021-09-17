Brownsville organization focuses on creating affordable housing

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Housing experts across the board said it is hard to find affordable housing in Brownsville, but one organization is focused on developing more low-cost housing units in the area.

“We have an affordability crisis, we have a product crisis—the place is growing rapidly,” said Nick Mitchell, executive director of Come Dream Come Build (CDCB).

CDCB is a nonprofit in the lower Rio Grande Valley. They are focused on providing affordable housing for those in need and has begun construction on one affordable housing community in Brownsville.

Mitchell said right now providing housing is critical.

“Housing across the board, whether that’s for low-income people or middle-income people, is limited right now here in Brownsville,” said Mitchell.

Craig Grove, owner and real estate broker of GRT & Starbase Realty agreed with Mitchell. He said new businesses bring in new faces.

“The biggest thing that is affecting Brownsville right now is all the people moving here with Spacex,” said Grove.

Grove added that it is typical now for a house to be sold within only 24 hours of being on the market.

To curve the hike in prices for homes, CDCB has started the construction of 80 affordable housing units called Casitas Lantana.

“We created the casitas models which we have been very successful at doing and they’re 1’s, 2’s, and 3 bedroom homes,” said Mitchell.

Though these units look like homes, it is considered an apartment complex. Mitchell said they took that design because it makes people feel more at home.

“To have people feel ownership of it, to want to live there, to want to take care of it,” said Mitchell.

With only about 5 units fully complete, they said they already have a waiting list of potential residents interested in moving in.

“We need to make sure that the families that have lived here their entire lives and for multiple generations are not priced out of the market here,” said Mitchell.