Brownsville officials lower COVID threat matrix to level two

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Brownsville announced that a recent decrease in COVID cases has led officials to lower the threat level.

Brownsville officials set the COVID-19 Threat Level Matrix at Level three, which is a “significant” threat in early August. However, on Tuesday the city announced they lowered it to a “moderate” threat, which is level two.

Level two means the public should continue to wear masks indoors, stay six feet apart, and wash their hands frequently.

“Recent data in Brownsville has indicated a downward trend in COVID-19 cases amongst the community; however, city officials want to remind everyone that the Pandemic is not over,” a city spokesperson stated in a release.

In the U.S. cases declined from their highs in September, from about 160,000 cases to about 103,000 cases per day, NewsNation reported.

