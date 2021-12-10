Brownsville: Suspect arrested after attacking officer with vacuum

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville officer was hospitalized after being attacked with a vacuum cleaner.

Brownsville police responded to a domestic dispute at 2100 Grapefruit Street. A female caller told Emergency Communications that her ex-husband, Frank Avalos, had forced his way into her apartment, according to a press release from Brownsville PD.

Officers arrived on the scene, where the woman informed officers that she was not sure if Avalos was still inside the apartment.

A second officer entered the apartment to check whether Avalos was inside. As he was checking, Avalos came out of hiding, striking the officer three times in the head with a vacuum cleaner.

A struggle ensued, and Oleoresin Capsicum (OC spray) was used.

“It is unknown at this time if Avalos had OC spray and used it on the officer, or the officer used his OC spray,” the release stated.

The officer was sprayed in the face with the OC spray, according to the release.

The officer un-holstered his weapon, and fired his weapon. Avalos was not struck by the round, and fled the location.

Officers were then able to locate Avalos behind the apartment complex.

Avalos refused to comply, and charged officers. One officer then used a taser on Avalos, who was apprehended and taken to a hospital for medical attention. Avalos is expected to be arraigned on Dec. 11.

The officer was transported to a hospital and is in stable condition.