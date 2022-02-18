BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Brownsville announced free COVID-19 tests at the Brownsville Sports Park.

According to the city, in light of the upcoming Charro Days festivities, the city encourages the public to remain vigilant in the fight against COVID-19 by receiving a free PCR test at the Brownsville Sports Park.

The city says the testing is funded by the state and is available for children and adults. It is being provided to the community, regardless of symptoms or criteria, at no cost.

To receive the testing a valid ID is needed and no insurance is required to receive a test.

The testing will begin on Feb. 18 and run through Feb. 22 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Registration is available HERE.

For more information VISIT.