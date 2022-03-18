BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One non-profit in Brownsville has renovated 100-year-old homes into affordable housing options for the community.

Come Dream Come Build (CDCB) is a non-profit in Brownsville that focuses on creating affordable housing opportunities.

Executive Director Nick Mitchell-Bennett said Brownsville helped them buy these homes before they were demolished.

“They asked us to do this with them to preserve rental units because we have such a shortage in Brownsville,” said Bennett. “So, our agreement with the city is they would help us to purchase these and keep them on the rental housing marketing.”

The CDCB calls these renovated homes the Historic Jackson Street Cottages.

Bennett said when he first saw them there was a family of 5 living in the original homes, sharing a one-bedroom home.

“They were pretty dilapidated and most were vacant but a few of them had families living in them because they couldn’t afford to live anyplace else,” said Bennett.

There are 9 units that include apartments and homes for rent, but Bennett said this is just a small drop in a big bucket.

“In this congressional district we’re missing about 29,000 affordable housing units,” said Bennett. “Last year alone [we created] about 150 housing units. Right now today we have a little over 100 housing units under construction.”

Bennett said the housing cost for McAllen and Brownsville has gone up almost 60%, but the average wage in the Rio Grande Valley has only risen 11%.

As Brownsville continues to grow, tourism and businesses, Bennett is pushing to keep housing affordable.

“As excited as the CDCB is about all the changes, I’m very happy with what’s happening and what’s going on, but that being said we do need to remember those who have been here for generations,” said Bennett.

Bennett added they asked Cameron County for $10 million from the American Rescue Plan funds to be put towards affordable housing. He said he has not heard back from them yet.