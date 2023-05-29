HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Artist and Brownsville native Aaron Moses recently stopped by the ValleyCentral Studio to talk about his comic book, “The Opossum.”

Created from scratch, it is a comic book for the Rio Grande Valley’s “unofficial mascot”, and Moses incorporates RGV themes in his book.

“The Opossum is really a story that I’ve written over the years. It was pretty much me venting out when I was a teenager. Putting myself into it like a fictional story, my life as a nighttime vigilante, very much like a vengeful kind of a thing. I ended up doing two books, it’s like a labor of love, so to speak,” said Moses.

However, Moses does not take complete credit for The Opossum. He gives thanks to the people he’s worked with to get this effort where it should be.

“L.A. Vera, Omer Garcia III, super talented guys. I wouldn’t have been here if it wasn’t for them,” said Moses.

Visit Aaron Moses for more information about his work.