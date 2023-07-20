BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — NBC 23 spoke with board members of the Brownsville Museum of Fine Art to discuss the upcoming Lucha Libre match and exhibit.

This is the first time the City of Brownsville has seen a Lucha Libre match, according to board member Andres Shane with the Brownsville Museum of Fine Art. The exhibit itself comes all the way from Monterrey, Mexico.

The free event is scheduled for Saturday where pirata morgan will fight his nemesis siris.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show begins at 7 p.m.

Families and friends are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and ice chests to the event located at 660 E. Ringold Street.

The nonprofit is located in the heart of the Mitte Cultural District and board members say all the proceeds from Saturday’s event will go back to the museum.

The museum is offering guests an opportunity to collect a packet pick up. For $30 buyers can get a lucha libre shirt, a picture with one of the wrestlers and a couple of collecting cards.

Food truck vendors and people selling merchandise will also be present at the event.

For more information call (956) 542-0941