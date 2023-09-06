HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Jesse James Lopez, the winner of the downtown mural contest, is creating a mural titled “Welcome to Brownsville” and is located at the corner of East 13th and East Elizabeth streets.

The City of Brownsville, along with the Brownsville Beautification Committee, Brownsville Museum of Fine Art, Revival of Cultural Arts, Consulate of Mexico in Brownsville, and UTRGV, invited local muralists through a “Call to Artist” to apply for the project. The funding for the mural is made possible by the Musk Foundation and the Brownsville Beautification Committee.

The contest rules required the murals to combine one or multiple themes including:

Welcome to Brownsville

Culture

Downtown (Highlight Historic sites, heart of downtown)

Brownsville Innovation (Space, business, tech, entertainment)

Native Wildlife and Habitat (Birding, Ocelots, etc.)

Main City Sites (Mall, Bike Trails, Resacas, Zoo, Sports Park)

Anchor Institutions (Educational)

Lopez’s winning mural encompasses the theme and features mariachis, flamenco dancers, the Immaculate Conception Cathedral, animals from the Gladys Porter Zoo, SpaceX, palm trees, and beach waves.

An official unveiling of the mural will take place on Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. at 1268 E. Elizabeth St. The following day the Artist Talk at 6 p.m. will take place at the Brownsville Museum of Fine Art located at 660 E. Ringgold St.

