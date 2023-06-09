BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Museum of Fine Art will open its exhibit Lucha Libre Mexicana: 90 Años De Historia on Friday.

The museum hosted an event Thursday night to kick off the new colorful exhibit. All the items were donated from the private collection of Christian Cymet.

Deyanira Ramirez, executive director of the museum says there will be other events tied in with the program they’re hosting. They will also host a design-your-own-mask contest for kids.

Ramirez is excited to share this exhibit with the local community for the first time.

“This collection is for the first time in the United States. So, for the museum, it represents a lot to have these types of unique items for the community. Which, we invite them to come and visit the museum.”

Ramirez adds they have also partnered with the Mexican Consulate and the City of Brownsville to screen movies for the public.

The exhibit will be on display through July 29.