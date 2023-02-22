BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man found shot on a street near downtown Brownsville on Monday has been identified by police and the suspected gunman has been arrested.

33-year-old Martin Leal Longoria was found on the 300 block of East Adams on Monday night around 7:45 p.m.

Neighbors thought they heard fireworks explode when in fact it was a gunshot.

Police say Longoria was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Investigators say on Tuesday they arrested 17-year-old Jose David Garcia and charged him with Longoria’s death. He is was arraigned Wednesday morning on murder charges, a first-degree felony. He is being held without bond.

Police have not released a motive for the slaying.