BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — ValleyCentral continues to follow an investigation into the Milwhite Mining Plant in Brownsville after residents say they are living under a cloud of dust.

On Thursday night the community gathered for a town hall Thursday night where the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) issued guidance for residents.

“[The] investigation did document 16 violations that have been referred to our enforcement division,” said Jaime Garza, the Regional Director for the TCEQ Harlingen and Laredo office. “This was not allowing the people their normal use and enjoyment of their property.”

This is not the first time the company had violations. Records show in the past 20 years, residents have complained about Milwhite’s inability to manage its facility.

“Investigators seek to document evidence to support their findings,” Garza said. “That includes dust samples that they took and that they analyzed to confirm where the dust was coming from.”

The TCEQ gave Milwhite Inc. 30 days to comply. After the plant failed to do so, the agency informed the company that the investigation was handed over to TCEQ’s enforcement division.

Photos provided by TCEQ gave an in-depth look at the conditions of the facility showing violations from their inspections.

“I am shocked but I’m not completely surprised either because our homes look like that,” said Adhlemy Sanchez, a resident in the neighborhood. “Our homes, our attics, our pools, our children’s playgrounds, they look like that.”

Aside from residents and TCEQ representatives, State Representative Erin Gamez and Brownsville City Commissioner Linda Macias were also in attendance Thursday to get the issue resolved.

“I definitely see how the product is surrounding the roads and surrounding the homes,” Macias said. “It’s getting inside people’s homes and that’s an area of concern.”

The TCEQ’s enforcement division will work to ensure Milwhite Inc. complies to address all violations the company is facing. If Milwhite fails to comply the company will face a penalty and possible fine, Garza said.