Brownsville Metro extends weekend route service

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — In the efforts to make commuting throughout the city easier, the City of Brownsville expanded its Metro service to Sundays.

This change is a result of the Brownsville Multi-Modal Transportation department surveying close to 1,000 people.

“We went to all our terminals to get feedback from the public and they spoke, they wanted a Sunday service. This was a big demand; it was a demand in the past and it still is a demand, so they spoke, and we are taking action,“said Gennie Garcia, assistant director for multi-modal transportation.

The Brownsville Metro’s Sunday Service pilot will be reviewed over a span of six months and the department will use the data to review routes and make adjustments to the schedule, according to Garcia.

The routes will be transporting passengers to points of interest such as grocery stores, retailers, and healthcare facilities.

This new Sunday service kicks off this weekend with giveaways from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. and all of this Sunday’s rides will be free.