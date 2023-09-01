BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department reported four men are facing multiple charges in connection to an aggravated robbery investigation.

The department’s news release stated the men, identified as Riley Daniel Garcia, 19, Juan Carlos Gamez Jr., 19, Pablo Antonio Ramirez, 19, and Oscar Omar Tamez, 20, robbed the Vape City store on Southmost Road on July 29.

The store worker told police one of the men was armed with a gun and demanded money and merchandise. The worker was not hurt.

Riley Daniel Garcia Juan Carlos Gamez Jr

Pablo Antonio Ramirez Oscar Omar Tamez

Police arrested the men who were charged with aggravated robbery, engaging in organized criminal activity, and drug possession.

Riley Daniel Garcia was arrested on Aug.16 during a traffic stop and charged with aggravated robbery, engaging in organized criminal activity, and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance PG 2. Garcia was arraigned Aug. 17 and issued a $200,000 bond.

Juan Carlos Gamez Jr. was arrested on Aug. 17 and charged with aggravated robbery and engaging in organized criminal activity. Gamez was arraigned Aug. 18 and issued a $175,000 bond.

Pablo Antonio Ramirez was arrested on Aug. 21 and charged with aggravated robbery, engaging in organized criminal activity, possession of a controlled substance PG 2, and possession of marijuana. Ramirez was arraigned Aug. 22 and issued a $181,000 bond.