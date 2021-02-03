Brownsville, McAllen preparing for possible surge of asylum seekers

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Some cities in the Rio Grande Valley are working with Border Patrol and non-profit organizations to plan for a possible influx of migrants and asylum seekers on both sides on the border.

McAllen City Manager Roy Rodriguez said that Customs and Border Protection, along with Border Patrol reported apprehending 800 migrants daily last week. However, Rodriguez said this is not the first time they have handled a surge.

“We expect us to follow the same footsteps as we did back then,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez said CBP and Border Patrol are finding the nearest bus stations to send immigrants to, and that happens to be in the city of Brownsville and McAllen.

What has changed this time around, is COVID-19. Rodriguez said they already have contacted Governor Greg Abbott to discuss possible solutions.

“We want the testing so that possibly we can test the immigrants, before we introduce them to a facility, and we want the vaccine for the volunteers that have to help transport,” said Rodriguez.

According to Good Neighbor Settlement, asylum seekers that have been recently released are staying in hotel rooms within the city of Brownsville, because shelters are closed due to the pandemic.

The city of Brownsville said the city is not involved in any funding when it comes to the hotels.

“That’s between the individual, their family, their sponsor and the hotel,” said Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez.

Mendez said the city’s role is to ensure a quick and safe transition for the asylum seekers to their destinations.

Credit: KVEO

“We are coordinating with customs and border patrol to try and get these individuals to their destination as quickly as possible,” said Mendez.

Mendez reports that hotel occupancy is up, but attributes it to increase in tourism and industry in the city.