BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the city of Brownsville on Friday hosted a community event highlighting city business.

“We had over a 150 people joining us today for a very informal and casual conversation and receive an update where we stand as a city, what’s the future, and where we are headed,” Esmeralda Villarreal, the president and CEO for the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce said.

Mayor Cowen highlighted major projects including BTX Fiber, a solution to getting the city out of “the least connected cities in America” category.

“I think it’s really going to supercharge our economy, provide more connectivity for our businesses and residents,” said Mayor Cowen.

Cowen said the $20 million dollar investment project should have its first customers connected by September of this year, and the total project expected to be completed by the end 2025.

Mayor Cowen also focused on Brownsville’s ports of entry.

Cowen said it is underutilized and he plans to work at increasing its use by collaborating with leaders in Mexico.

“Every dollar invested in Matamoros; we have a benefit on this side. It creates jobs in the logistics field which trickles down into retail and home building and home buying. It’s a great thing for our economy,” Cowen added.

The Gladys Porter Zoo is another economy booster that mayor Cowen highlighted.

He says the zoo is at risk of losing its accreditation for not being in compliance with zoo standards in regard to exhibit science.

Cowen said the previous commission has set a plan in place and they are moving on to their next steps.

“Now it’s about implementation and part of that is making sure that we can expand our footprint, and working with BISD to acquire Cummings and the second part is funding and making sure that we have the funding sources to do this project,” he said.

The event also featured a question-and-answer session, giving an opportunity for audience members to ask the mayor to expand on his presentation and their concerns.

“I think that he really understands that the zoo is a priority economically and then also just for the quality of life here for the citizens,” Denise Chavez, business development executive for Trane Technologies, Inc. said.

“Now that we have internet service available, we can reach every household,” Brownsville resident, Laura Cisneros said.

Both community members say they are hopeful for the future of the city of Brownsville.