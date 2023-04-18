BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Outgoing Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez will present a State of the City address on Wednesday.

In his speech Mendez will highlight Brownsville’s accomplishments, advancements and what is next for the city.

According to a press release from the Brownsville Chamber of Commerce, this will be Mendez’s last State of the City address.

In November, Mendez announced he won’t be running for reelection. His term in office expires in May.

Mendez will deliver the State of the City address at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 19 at the Brownsville Event Center located on 1 Event Center.

You can watch the mayor’s address streamed live on ValleyCentral.