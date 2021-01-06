Brownsville Mayor: ‘The issue of term limits will be put to a ballot’

Brownsville, Texas (KVEO)-The Brownsville City Commission voted during on an item that will let residents decide if they want the mayor and city commissioners to have term limits.

The item consisted of limiting the mayor’s and commission members to two terms, which is eight years.

Mayor Trey Mendez seconded the motion to send the mayor’s term limits to the ballot during the upcoming May 1, 2021 City General Election.

“I believe 8 years is plenty for any one person to serve as Mayor.” said Mendez. “I did not vote in favor of the commission proposal because I believe that voters in single member districts have much more control and ability to dictate who serves.”

The item passed 4-2 during Tuesday’s meeting.