BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville saw an influx of migrants prior to the end of Title 42 that left many questioning where they ended up.
Outgoing Brownsville City Mayor Trey Mendez took to Facebook to talk about the latest destinations for the migrants coming into the community and where they are arriving from.
Mendez announced that about a month ago the statistics revealed that the top destinations are as follows:
- Florida
- New York
- California
- New Jersey
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Georgia
- North Carolina
- Minnesota
- Texas
The top 10 countries of origin for the migrants coming into Brownsville is:
- Nicaragua
- Haiti
- Venezuela
- Cuba
- Colombia
- China
- Honduras
- El Salvador
- Dominican Republic
- Ecuador
The City of Brownsville has added a link on its website to track the number of migrants coming into the city daily at the Gateway, B&M, Veterans International Bridges and the Camp Monument processing center on the Rio Grande.