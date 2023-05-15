BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Brownsville saw an influx of migrants prior to the end of Title 42 that left many questioning where they ended up.

Outgoing Brownsville City Mayor Trey Mendez took to Facebook to talk about the latest destinations for the migrants coming into the community and where they are arriving from.

Mendez announced that about a month ago the statistics revealed that the top destinations are as follows:

Florida

New York

California

New Jersey

Arizona

Colorado

Georgia

North Carolina

Minnesota

Texas

The top 10 countries of origin for the migrants coming into Brownsville is:

Nicaragua

Haiti

Venezuela

Cuba

Colombia

China

Honduras

El Salvador

Dominican Republic

Ecuador

The City of Brownsville has added a link on its website to track the number of migrants coming into the city daily at the Gateway, B&M, Veterans International Bridges and the Camp Monument processing center on the Rio Grande.