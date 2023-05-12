BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Title 42 has ended but an increase in migrants was seen days before the official end.

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said he is proud of everyone that has worked on preparing and handling activity at the border.

“We’ve been a national model and I think it showed yesterday that whatever comes our way we were ready,” said Mayor Mendez.

Mendez said the city along with law enforcement officials had been preparing for the end of Title 42.

He said preparations along the border have been in the making for the past three years and added that public safety is a top priority.

Mendez explained that the goal is to help move migrants through processing and to their final destination quickly.

He said the city is prepared to handle one thousand migrants a day along with border patrol efforts.

Mendez said with Title 8 now in place, people should expect some migrants to be sent back.

“I think over the course of the next two weeks you may have some numbers that are kind of in line with what we’ve seen, probably a little bit less and then I think after that we are really going to see the results of the administration efforts to try and kind of lower the numbers,” Mendez said.

He said the community can expect to see flights and buses continue leaving out of the Brownsville community.

Mendez said as of Friday afternoon, the number of border crossings through the ports of entry was low.

“Between 11:00 p.m. last night and 7:00 a.m. this morning, we only saw 25 people that actually came through our port of entry. We were expecting a lot more. Certainly, other people were saying that there were going to be a lot more. We didn’t see that and then today, day one, through the CBP one app appointments, we are going to see 245 people today. That’s the capacity for customs and border protection,” said Mendez.

Mendez praises the administration for lower numbers and for preventing a high flow of migrants crossing.

He added that it may take a couple of months to see numbers decrease at the Brownsville border.

The mayor also said the Brownsville community is still one of the safest cities.

He said Brownsville residents should know that there have not been any issues with migrants involving law enforcement to date.