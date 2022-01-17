Brownsville: Man wanted for stealing iPhone from Best Buy

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Brownsville police are searching for a man accused of stealing an iPhone from a Best Buy.

On Jan. 11, the man took an iPhone 13 from a display area and walked out of the store. The man is later seen getting into a dark blue Chrysler 300 with Texas license plate, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

Police said a second person that was waiting in the car was acting as a lookout.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 – TIPS (8477). All calls remain anonymous.

Information provided could lead to a cash reward, the post stated.