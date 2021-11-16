Brownsville: Man wanted for burglary of vehicle

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Police Department is asking the public for help finding a man wanted for burglary of a vehicle.

Miguel Angel Salas, 40, has several warrants for burglary of a motor vehicle and credit card abuse, according to a post by Brownsville PD.

Video surveillance captured Salas making purchases using a stolen credit card, according to the post.

Salas committed the burglary at Via Del Mar Circle, the post stated. After burglarizing the vehicle, Salas’ went to several stores, making purchases with the victim’s credit card.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956) 546 – TIPS (8477).

Information provided could lead to a cash reward.