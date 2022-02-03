BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a man who brandished a knife in an attempt to rob a drive-thru store.

On Nov. 11, 2021, the man entered Los Trevis Drive-Thru, located on Central Blvd. He then brandished a knife and attempted to take money from the register, a post from the Brownsville Police Department stated.

The man’s attempt to take the money was not successful, but he took some cigars from the store, the post stated.

Brownsville PD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the man. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at (956)-546-TIPS (8477). All calls remain anonymous.

Information provided could lead to a cash reward.