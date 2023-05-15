BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was arrested for allegedly serving his father Fabuloso and disguising it as Gatorade, police say.

Miguel Luna Jr., 35, was arrested on charges of injury to an elderly person and possession of marijuana, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

On May 9, officers responded to an apartment at the 1900 block of Lincoln Street in reference to a welfare check. Luna and his father were found inside the apartment which was described by police as “unsanitary and had horrible living conditions.”

Officers noticed a bottle of Fabuloso and a bottle of Gatorade close to Luna’s father’s food. The Gatorade bottle smelled as though it was half full with Fabuloso, a release from Brownsville police stated.

Luna’s father told police he drank the substance since it was with the food provided by his son.

Officers requested an ambulance for the father and took Luna into custody. During the arrest, police also found a small bag of marijuana on Luna. He was transported to the Brownsville City Jail and arraigned the next day.

Luna received a bond of $10,000.