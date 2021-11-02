Brownsville: Man texts 911 with false emergency, gets arrested

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Brownsville police arrested a man for text messaging 911 several times when he was not in need of emergency services.

Roberto Ivan Sanchez, 31, was arrested on Tuesday for the charge of silent abusive call / electronic communication to 911 service, according to a press release from Brownsville PD.

According to the release, Sanchez sent several text messages to 911 Emergency Services, claiming he needed help immediately. Officers responded to Sanchez four different times throughout the night.

On the first three attempts to reach Sanchez, no one would answer the door. Officers weren’t able to make contact until the fourth attempt.

Sanchez admitted to officers that he was sending the messages and that there was no emergency.

The Brownsville Police Department wants to remind the public that 911 is for emergency situations, and false calls could take up valuable time and resources that someone in an emergency may need.