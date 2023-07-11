BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Police reported a 30-year-old man was shot in the right leg after arguing for several days with another man.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, Public Information Officer with Brownsville Police, said the shooting happened at 8:15 a.m. at the 900 block of Media Luna outside of the Woodspring Suites hotel.

The gunman fled on foot and was caught later by police on the 500 block of Wild Rose Lane in a field behind a Stripes.

Police say the victim was taken to an area hospital where he remains in stable condition.

At this time it is unknown what the motive for the shooting was. However, a preliminary investigation shows both men had been arguing over the past few days.

During the course of the investigation, police were able to recover a small caliber handgun, Sandoval said.

This is an ongoing investigation. More details will be provided as they become available.