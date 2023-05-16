BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man arrested for possession of more than 5,500 pounds of marijuana in 2016 has been sentenced to federal prison.

Alejandro Quezada was arrested in 2016 on 10 separate counts of possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Here is a list of all of Quezada’s arrests in 2016:

January – 220 lbs of marijuana

April 26 – 467 lbs of marijuana

May 12 – 599 lbs of marijuana

June 9 – 1871 lbs of marijuana

June 29 – 698 lbs of marijuana

June 29 – 396 lbs of marijuana

July 20 – 116 lbs of marijuana

August 17 – 66 lbs of marijuana

August 23 – 374 lbs of marijuana

August 30 – 734 lbs of marijuana

The total amount of marijuana seized from Quezada in 2016 was 5,546 pounds.

On Thursday, May 11,Quezada was sentenced to seven years in federal prison.