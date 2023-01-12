A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for attempting to smuggle cocaine, federal documents indicated.

Oziel Trevino was charged with possession with intent to distribute 22 pounds of cocaine and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, records show.

On Feb. 11, 2022, Trevino was arrested at the Veterans International Bridge Port of Entry in Brownsville while driving a black-colored Ford Fiesta with 10 bundles of cocaine in tow, a criminal complaint stated.

During the inspection of the vehicle, x-ray technology helped law enforcement locate the bundles in the front passenger side wheel.

Trevino was sentenced Thursday morning to nearly six years at the Bureau of Prisons and three years of supervised release.

While on supervised release, Trevino must participate in an outpatient substance abuse treatment program. He is also required to participate in an educational program if he does not complete his GED while in prison.

Trevino is also prohibited from communicating or interacting with co-conspirators and traveling to Mexico, records show.