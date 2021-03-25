Brownsville man sentenced to 15 years for child pornography

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — On Thursday, U.S. attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced that a Brownsville resident received his sentence for possession of child pornography.

In Oct. 2015, authorities began an investigation targeting online child pornography, which led them to Chance Wallace, 47. The next month, authorities found around 520 photos and over 450 videos of child pornography.

Wallace pleaded guilty to the charges in Sep. of 2019.

On Thursday, Wallace was ordered by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez, to register as a sex offender, and serve 15 years in prison.

After his time in prison, Wallace will be released and supervised for 8 years, in which he will have to comply with rules made to restrict his access to children and the internet.

Wallace will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

Homeland Security Investigations – Rio Grande Valley Child Exploitation Task Force conducted the investigation.