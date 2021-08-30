Brownsville man sentenced for possessing child porn of Panama girl, infants

BROWNSVILLE (ValleyCentral) — An 18-year-old South Texas man will spend more than 14 years in prison after he was found guilty of possessing thousands of images and videos of child pornography.

On Monday, a U.S. District Judge sentenced Irbenis Mederos Jr. to serve 168 months in prison for the charge of possessing a substantial amount of child porn. Mederos will also serve 10 years of supervised release following his exit from prison. He will also be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.

The investigation began in September 2020 when authorities discovered the sexual exploitation of an 8-year-old girl on social media. It was determined this girl was a U.S. citizen living in Panama.

Authorities traced the IP address of the files to Mederos’s address in Brownsville.

A search was done on Mederos’s devices where investigators discovered more than one thousand images and over 100 videos of child pornography, with 55 of these files depicting the Panama girl.

Other files showed child pornography involving infants and toddlers from an unknown origin.

During the course of the trial, the court heard from many victims of this incident as they described the trauma they have endured.

U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez ordered $36,000 be paid and divided among 12 victims who requested restitution.

Mederos will remain in custody before being transferred to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined at a later date.