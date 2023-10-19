BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – A Brownsville man is ordered to federal prison following his conviction for transporting and attempting to smuggle undocumented migrants and assaulting a federal officer, announced the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas

Cristian Rodriguez, 22 pleaded guilty May 23.

U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. on Thursday ordered Rodriguez to serve four years (48 months) in federal prison, immediately followed by two years of supervised release, according to the news release from the USAO-SDTX.

On Sept. 16, 2022, law enforcement observed three individuals running away from the border wall and getting in a gray vehicle at an intersection in Brownsville.

Authorities activated emergency equipment but the driver, Rodriguez, hit the marked unit in a head-on collision.

Five people were in the vehicle, three of whom were in the rear. All were identified as Mexican nationals without proper documentation to be in or remain in the United States.

The front passenger was Rolando Rodriguez, brother of Cristian Rodriguez. He also pleaded guilty and was previously sentenced to 46 months in federal prison followed by two years of supervised release for transporting and attempting to transport undocumented migrants.

Cristian Rodriguez, previously released on bond, was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender in the near future, said the news release.