BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was shot Tuesday at a residence after an argument, authorities said.

At about 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Brownsville police responded to a call about a shooting and discovered Ricardo Rangel, 47, was shot in the knee.

According to police, Rangel went to 45-year-old Manuel Cantu’s home and the two began to argue.

Investigator Martin Sandoval, police spokesman, told ValleyCentral Cantu fired a round during the argument and struck Rangel in the knee.

Emergency Medical Services were called and transported Rangel to a local hospital. As of Wednesday morning, Sandoval said Rangel is in stable condition.

Cantu was interviewed by police. Investigators determined that Cantu was not acting in self-defense. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cantu was arraigned earlier today and has a bond set at $50,000 with a $350 fine for the drug paraphernalia.