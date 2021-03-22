Brownsville man pleads guilty, fails to fill out IRS form, forfeits $2.5M

Harlingen, Texas (KVEO) — A Brownsville man pleaded guilty to paying over $2.5 million for real estate and not filing an IRS form 8300, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery announced via a press release.

Jesus Juraidini, 54, admitted to having paid $2.5 million to Delfino Gaona for six properties. Gaona, 48, Mission, was doing business as Keystone Construction and DG & GG Investments LLC.

Juraidini said he and Gaona knowingly avoided reporting the non-financial trades from Jan. 2010 at least through Nov. 2018.

The Secretary of the Treasury, by federal law, businesses must file a notice for the receipt of $10,000 in one transaction, which is known as IRS form 8300.

As part of the plea agreement, Juraidini agreed to a money judgment of $2,519,000 and forfeiting 10 properties in Hidalgo County.

U.S. District Judge Randy Crane will sentence Juraidini on June 3, where he faces up to five years in prison.

Gaona previously pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing that will take place on June 24 by U.S. District Judge Micaela Alvarez.