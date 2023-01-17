BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been arrested after he allegedly hit an officer with a ladder, according to the Brownsville Police Department.

Oscar Gerardo Velasquez, 30, was taken into police custody Jan. 13 at the 9400 block of U.S. Highway 281 on charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, resisting arrest and public intoxication, police said.

Officers arrived at the scene due to Velasquez acting enraged and swinging a ladder around, police said.

“Officers made contact with Velasquez and gave him verbal instructions to drop the ladder, but Velasquez refused to comply,” police said. “The [officers] noticed that Velasquez was under the influence of some narcotics.”

Velasquez began swinging the ladder and hit one of the officers before an officer managed to get the ladder away from him, police said.

“Velasquez was still attempting to fight as he was not allowing [officers] to handcuff him,” police said.

Velasquez was arrested and taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation. He was later placed in the Brownsville City Jail.

On Jan. 14, he was arraigned and his bond was set at $32,850.