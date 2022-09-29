BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A 43-year-old man has been arrested after his father told police he was assaulted, the Brownsville Police Department stated Thursday.

Francisco Lopez Jr. was taken into custody Wednesday and arraigned Thursday on a charges of assault family violence impeding breath and injury to elderly/disabled person, police stated in a news release obtained by ValleyCentral.

According to police department spokesman Investigator Martin Sandoval, Lopez and his father were arguing “because Lopez wanted money to buy drugs. When the victim refused to give him money, Lopez grabbed him by the neck and started to punch him in the face. Lopez was also squeezing the victim’s neck impeding his breath. The victim managed to break the grip and went to the backyard.”

After several minutes, police allege Lopez went to the backyard and offered the father drugs.

“The victim refused to take any drugs from Lopez, so Lopez started to assault him again,” police stated. “The victim managed to leave the location to a nearby store and call the police.”

A warrant was obtained by detectives and Lopez was taken into custody, Sandoval stated.

Lopez was taken to the Brownsville City Jail and has a total bond of $25,000, according to police.